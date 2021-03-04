Finvezt Launches New Free-to-Use App to Identify Top Stocks from WallStreetBets, News Sources
Platform provides real-time updates to identify big Stock/Option playsANN ARBOR, MICH., USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finvezt, a financial analytics startup focusing on unusual options analytics and dark pool activity, news volume, and WallStreetBets sentiment, is proud to announce the release of their new application with advanced features. The app aggregates data and identifies the top stocks trending on the Reddit forum “WallStreetBets” in real-time. The information is updated daily, allowing users to skip reading through hundreds of posts on the forum to discover when big plays are underway.
“Selecting good momentum stocks driven by social apps/community interactions in short time isn't easy” explained a spokesperson for Finvezt. “The sheer volume of companies makes zeroing in on good stocks difficult, and the volumes of data on the internet don't make things any easier. It's hard to sort out useful information from all the worthless data. Stock and unusual options screening is the process of searching for companies that meet specific financial criteria. That’s what we help you do with that additional edge making data driven investment decisions.”
Finvezt's stock/unusual options screener aggregates and analyzes three critical points of information gathered from news articles and WallStreetBets in real-time, allowing users to get ahead of the market with profitable trading strategies. The platform assists traders and investors through actual financial insights. The app's real-time options dashboard shows the order flow and unusual activity by scanning the entire order flow from every options exchange in the United States. The app features also include analyzing real-time news volume and top stocks mentioned in the news and on WallStreetBets, as well as the positive or negative sentiment trend.
Finvezt scans all of this information in real-time to narrow down the list of stocks that correspond to a trader or investor's exact needs. The information provided can help focus preparing for daily trading plans. The app news volume aggregates more than 5,000,000 articles, 25,000 videos, and 50 news sources and includes ten unique real-time filters.
Finvezt had a soft launch in December, 2020 with beta users and it is currently open to public for all financial traders/investors to try the platform in a freemium model.
For more details and free access to the platform and the app, visit https://finvezt.com/.
