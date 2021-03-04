Returning to Lubumbashi: DRC Mining Week is “embracing the recovery”

“DRC is still an exciting destination for investors and business in the sector has by no means come to a standstill.”

100+ confirmed exhibitors for welcome return of flagship industry event

LUBUMBASHI, KATANGA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Important dates:

• Next live event in Lubumbashi: 5-6 Oct 2021

• Next online event: 15-17 June 2021

• Ongoing webinar series: Since January 2021

“We are ready to embrace the recovery and celebrate the mining sector which has once again proven its resilience amidst a global and sweeping pandemic,” says Emmanuelle Nicholls, the Group Director, Mining and Natural Resources at Clarion Events Africa, who have been the organisers of DRC Mining Week for the last 17 years.

“DRC is still an exciting destination for investors and business in the sector has by no means come to a standstill,” Nicholls adds. “On the contrary, the planning and roll-out of new projects have continued while the prices for copper and cobalt have hit record levels!”

Dates for live event confirmed

The organisers of the annual DRC Mining Week expo and conference this week confirmed that the next live, in-person edition of this flagship industry event in Africa’s most exciting mining destination, will return to Lubumbashi from 5-6 October this year.

Says Nicholls: “Along with our partners in the mining community we are excited to be back with a 2-day event that will be held within strict COVID-19 protocols and safety regulations. We know that while everyone is desperate to connect and do deals, we take the health and welfare of our clients and visitors very seriously. We will therefore make sure that social distancing, sanitising, mask wearing, elbow knocking instead of shaking hands and other regulations are observed.”

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event in October at the Karavia Hotel in Lubumbashi will be a slightly smaller affair with about 100 exhibitors and sponsors, 50 speakers, 190 delegates and 1500 visitors. The longstanding, headlining sponsors that will return with DRC Mining Week in October are Rawbank, SEP Congo and Glencore, KCC.

“However,” Nicholls explains, “we will still provide the same high-level engagement during the strategic conference, updates on the latest projects, of which there are quite a few currently, and lots of new technology and services to see in the indoor and outdoor expos. We look forward to welcoming back mining pioneers, partners and key sector suppliers that we become known for hosting during the last 17 years. And don’t forget, to have fun while we talk business, DRC Mining Week has become synonymous with that too!” laughs Nicholls.

Staying in digital touch

“We have missed being onsite,” she continues, “and many of our clients and partners have echoed that sentiment, although everyone had to adapt. We are very proud of how we have been able to change our offering and pivot towards digital and virtual engagement during lockdown periods and have really appreciated how our partners and clients have followed and supported this progression. Moreover, we have been able to reach a new audience that would not necessarily travel to the DRC, but is excited about the investment and trade opportunity, the mining sector offers.”

Nicholls adds: “Because we have a lot to talk about in the run-up to the live event, we will keep that engagement and momentum going with a Virtual DRC Mining Week from 15-17 June and regular topical webinars, in French and English, every month in partnership Mining Review Africa and Mining and Business. So, for those mining professionals that are unable to attend in person in October, we invite you take advantage of the many digital opportunities to connect and share.”

DRC Mining Week is a flagship event organised by Clarion Events Africa, a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award winning organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events Africa include Enlit Africa (formerly African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa), Africa Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Future Energy East Africa and Future Energy Nigeria. The company is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.

DRC Mining Week dates and location:

- DRC Mining Week Digital Event (online): 15-17 June 2021

DRC Mining Week live event:

- Keynote opening session: 5 October 2021

- Expo and conference: 5-6 October 2021

- Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC