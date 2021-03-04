Preparation for Makaha 3 and 3A bridge replacements to begin March 8

Main, News Posted on Mar 3, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will begin preparations for the replacement of Makaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A on Farrington Highway on Monday, March 8, 2021. Work will involve clearing of the area makai of the existing bridge to prepare for installation of a temporary bypass.

Once installation of the temporary bypass is complete, traffic will be routed to the bypass road and the existing Makaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A will be closed as the contractor works on replacement of the bridges. The existing bridges were built in 1937 and are currently ranked as the top two priority bridges in need of upgrade or repair on the State Highways system.

The Replacement of Makaha Bridge No. 3 and Makaha Bridge No. 3A Project was awarded on Feb. 4, 2021, for $19.3 million with 80-percent federal funding and 20-percent from State Highways funds. Completion of the bridge replacement is anticipated in Summer 2022.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and observe posted speed limits for their safety and the safety of the workers. All roadwork is weather permitting. HDOT appreciates the patience and understanding of road users as we work to improve the condition and increase the safety of our bridges and roadways.

Additional information on Makaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A can be found at:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/closure-of-farrington-highway-in-makaha-starting-saturday-night-april-6-for-bridge-deck-work/

http://oeqc2.doh.hawaii.gov/EA_EIS_Library/2011-05-23-OA-FEA-Makaha-Bridges-3-and-3A-Replacement.pdf

https://historichawaii.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Makaha-Bridges-MAI-brochure_HHF-scan.pdf

To see the planned location of the temporary bypass, click here.

###