More Than 120K Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in 24 Hours

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 121,067 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. As of 11:00 AM today, New York providers have administered 95 percent of first doses. The week 12 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration.

"We remain locked in a footrace to keep the infection and hospitalization rate low and drive the vaccination rate up." Governor Cuomo said. "We're making progress on both fronts, and thanks to our vast network of vaccine providers and targeted community efforts, over 15 percent of all New Yorkers have now been vaccinated with at least one dose. The light at the end of the tunnel is bright, and we will continue to get shots in arms quickly and fairly until every New Yorker is vaccinated and we are the first COVID-free state.

 

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

 

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor's letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11:00 AM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 20 percent of the week 12 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 3,290,980

First Doses Administered - 3,125,025; 95%

Total Doses Received - 5,372,605

Total Doses Administered - 4,819,412

 

Region

Total Doses Received

(1st and 2nd)

Total Doses Administered

(1st and 2nd)

% of Total Doses Administered/Received

(1st and 2nd)

Capital Region

332,060

299,234

90.1%

Central New York

288,920

259,107

89.7%

Finger Lakes

329,705

300,941

91.3%

Long Island

691,660

591,280

85.5%

Mid-Hudson

520,305

433,776

83.4%

Mohawk Valley

161,615

134,416

83.2%

New York City

2,335,540

2,142,997

91.8%

North Country

178,450

162,516

91.1%

Southern Tier

178,890

166,799

93.2%

Western New York

355,460

328,346

92.4%

Statewide

5,372,605

4,819,412

89.7%

 

 

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers

 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers

 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

 

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

 

0

452,125

 

 

 

 

 

615,775

 

 

 

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

 

 

 

 

 

0

227,395

 

843,170

 

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

 

165,150

 

404,175

 

1,247,345

 

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

 

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

 

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

 

462,395

712,795

 

2,301,380

 

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

 

239,525

 

499,675

 

2,801,055

 

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

 

220,720

 

542,570

 

3,343,625

 

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

 

244,500

 

 

 

 

564,500

 

3,908,125

 

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 - 2/21

356,990

 

 

 

 

265,525

 

 

 

622,515

 

 

 

 

4,530,640

 

 

 

 

Week 11:

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28

 

393,530

 

305,780

 

699,310

 

5,229,950

 

Week 12:

Doses arriving

03/01 - 03/07*

 

84,550

58,095

 

 

14,265

5,372,605

*These numbers represent 20 percent of the Week 12 allocation. The full Week 12 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, March 7.

 

To date, New York providers have administered 95 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.

