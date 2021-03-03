State ferries invites the public to learn about project to address aging Fauntleroy Terminal

Hadley Rodero, communications, 206-818-3813 WSF media hotline, 206-402-8070

Virtual community meetings set for March 17 and 18

SEATTLE – The public is invited to attend upcoming virtual community meetings as Washington State Ferries launches a multi-year planning process to replace the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle. Community engagement will be at the core of how WSF develops this project.

The Fauntleroy terminal was built in the 1950s and needs substantial work to address deficiencies of the aging and seismically vulnerable structure to maintain safe and reliable service on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth ferry route. The meetings will include information on why the current Fauntleroy terminal needs to be replaced, how project plans will be developed and how the community can expect to be involved.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, WSF staff will provide a brief presentation and then answer questions from meeting participants. Both meetings will cover the same material and are designed to give participants the option to join the meeting that best fits their schedule. Members of the public can participate in the meeting from a laptop, desktop computer or mobile device, but advanced registration is required.

Registration for the March virtual community meetings:

Register for the 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17 meeting at: bit.ly/2021FauntleroyTerminalMeeting1

Register for the 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18 meeting at: bit.ly/2021FauntleroyTerminalMeeting2

Participants must provide a name and valid email address and have access to a computer or mobile device with an internet connection.

Once registered, participants will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to log in to the webinar.

The day after each meeting, a video recording will be available online on the project webpage.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

