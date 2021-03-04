FWC announces next steps for the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Management Plan

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. that will provide an update on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Management Plan currently in development. The development of lake management plans allows for local stakeholders and the FWC staff to jointly craft management targets and approaches that will ensure the long-term well-being of these resources and their benefit to people.

To participate virtually, registering before the event is required. Interested participants will need to register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8493910256383232269. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the virtual public meeting online from a computer, tablet or cell phone. Participants who are unable to view the webinar can listen to the meeting by calling 631-992-3221 and entering the access code 391-122-178. For those who are unable to attend, materials including the presentation, will be available after the meeting on the project website. Go to MyFWC.com/AquaticPlants and then click on “learn more” under “Lake Management Plans.” Then scroll down to “Kissimmee Chain of Lakes.”

Lake Management Plans are comprehensive, covering the FWC’s management of a system’s fish, wildlife and habitats. They are designed to ensure management of fish and wildlife for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people. Plans cover management activities within the FWC’s jurisdiction while providing recommendations to partner agencies on items outside of that jurisdiction, such as water levels and water quality. FWC management activities can include, but are not limited to, habitat protection, restoration and enhancement, fish management, and invasive plant management.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

For help with technical difficulties before or during the meeting, contact Ben Shepherd at bshepherd@inwoodinc.com or 407-971-8850.

For more information about the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Management Plan, contact Martin Mann at Martin.Mann@myfwc.com, or go to MyFWC.com/AquaticPlants and then click on “learn more” under “Lake Management Plans.” Then scroll down to “Kissimmee Chain of Lakes.”