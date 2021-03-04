PHOTOS/FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Receives a COVID-19 Vaccine

Today, Governor Roy Cooper received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

“As we enter Group 3 prioritization, I’m proud to have received my shot today from North Carolina health workers who have served on the front lines of this pandemic for the past year,” Gov. Cooper said. “These vaccines are safe and effective, and critical to beating this pandemic. Every North Carolinian will have a spot and I encourage them to get their shot.”

Yesterday, Gov. Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. announced that all frontline essential workers in Group 3 are eligible to get their vaccine beginning today, March 3. With a third vaccine authorized and better overall supply of vaccines, the state moved to vaccinate frontline essential workers starting today. Vaccinations for some members of Group 4 will begin on March 24, starting with people at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions as well as people in certain congregate-living settings. (See Deeper Dive for more information).

The Governor received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at WakeMed Raleigh Campus. For more information on WakeMed’s vaccination protocols, please contact:

Debra Laughery - (919) 350-8612 (office), DLAUGHERY@wakemed.org

To allow for proper distancing and safety protocols, coverage of this event was pooled.

Video footage of this event will be available for media use here and here, credit to ABC 11.

Still photos will be available here, credit to Robert Willett of the News & Observer.

###