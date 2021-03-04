Biden’s union guarantees and an interview with Hungary’s Klubradio

Amazon has tried to dissuade its work force from signing up to an organizing drive at a facility in Bessemer, a suburb of Birmingham. Since 2018, the company has paid a $15-an-hour starting salary and has recently joined a campaign to raise the federal minimum wage to that level. It would be good for workers — but might also disincentivize unionizing campaigns and give Amazon an advantage over smaller retailers.

Biden’s video was one of the many presidential gestures that often fail to break through Washington’s cacophony but raise real hopes in the places they target. Though seen as a centrist on many progressive causes, Biden tends to view big economic questions through the eyes of American workers — even his foreign policy mission statement is promoting global initiatives that lift them up. He often says unions “built the middle class,” and the son of Scranton lights up when he gets to campaign in a union hall, surrounded by firemen or fitters.

His video comes at a moment when…

