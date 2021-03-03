Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Retrotope to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrotope, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, first-in-class therapies for degenerative diseases, today announced that Anil Kumar, president and chief business officer, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The conference, which will take place March 9-10, 2021, is being conducted with a virtual format.

Details for the corporate presentation are as follows:

  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
    Details: Retrotope management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference dates: March 9-10, 2021
    Format: Virtual conference

About Retrotope

Retrotope is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of first-in-class therapies for degenerative diseases ranging from orphan neurodegenerative indications to large market degenerative conditions. The company leverages its proprietary drug discovery platform to create novel, disease-modifying drugs designed to combat the oxidative stress and cellular degeneration that arises from lipid peroxidation (LPO). It does so through the creation of isotopically stabilized synthetic versions of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) that trigger the downregulation of the LPO process. The company’s lead development candidate, RT001, is a clinical-stage isotopically stabilized, synthetic linoleic acid (LA) that is in development for a range of orphan neurodegenerative diseases, including infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy (INAD), Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease) and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). In addition, the company is advancing its second development candidate, RT011, an isotopically stabilized, synthetic docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), toward the clinic for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Contacts:

Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com 

Tim Brons (Media)
415-675-7402 
tbrons@vidasp.com

