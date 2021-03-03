Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Indonesia Has an Opportunity to Boost Growth

Jakarta's National Monument: Indonesia has the firepower to boost its economy. (photo: Algi Febri Sugita by Getty Images)

By Minsuk Kim and Robin Koepke                                                                    IMF, Asia and Pacific Department 

March 3, 2021

After several years of strong growth, Indonesia’s GDP fell 2.1 percent in 2020. While large, this downturn was smaller than other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting less stringent containment measures and lower dependence on highly impacted sectors like tourism.

The IMF’s latest yearly assessment of Indonesia’s economy shows the country has the firepower to boost its economic recovery. Appropriate reforms and policy actions can lead to a greener and more inclusive recovery.

Here are five charts on Indonesia's outlook.

