Former U.S. California Congressional Candidate Eric Early Responds to California Gov Gavin Newsome

CALIFORNIA U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE ERIC EARLY

ERIC EARLY

Former U.S. California Congressional Candidate Eric Early Responds to California Gov Gavin Newsome

TX and FL’s Govs could school you if you weren’t so damned arrogant”
— Former U.S. Congressional Candidate Eric Early
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORMER U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE & ATTORNEY ERIC EARLY SENDS A MESSAGE TO CALIFORNA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOME REGARDING HIS COMPLETE FALIURE TO GOVERN THE STATE

Former U.S. Congressional Candidate & Attorney Eric Early said today in response to Gov. Newsome’s comments about the Gov of Texas opening his state and eliminating the Mask Mandate

Early said “ Gov. Newsome, YOUR Failed policies are “what’s absolutely reckless”. Take off your crown and go get a sense of tens of thousands of lives you destroyed by “Saving” us. “NEWSOMEVILLES: dot our once vibrant CA.

TX and FL’s Govs could school you if you weren’t so damned arrogant. https://t.co/ae59th3hxN

ONE AMERICA NEWS NETWORK (“OANN”) recently retained Early as their chief legal counsel to address threats from among others Dominion and Smartmatic USA. Early is also legal counsel for the RECALLGAVIN.2020 campaign, which is headed by Orrin Heatley and Mike Netter and which has obtained over 1.5 million signatures to-date on the Petition to Recall California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Early also is continuing to host his political Radio show THE EARLY EDITION on KRLA AM 870 THE ANSWER live on Sunday’s at Noon and his CRN DIGITAL TALK RADIO and video show, broadcast live nationally every Tuesday at 4 pm Pacific and rebroadcast every Saturday at 10 a.m..

ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here

You just read:

Former U.S. California Congressional Candidate Eric Early Responds to California Gov Gavin Newsome

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
Company/Organization
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
3042 N keystone St
Burbank, California, 91504
United States
(323) 366-2796
Visit Newsroom
About

neal public relations is a full service pr firm in los Angeles ca

http://www.nealpublicrelations.com

More From This Author
Former U.S. California Congressional Candidate Eric Early Responds to California Gov Gavin Newsome
Talk Show Host “ANNE ELIZABETH SMART CONSERVATIVE" Takes CPAC by Storm on her Conservative Commandos Radio Network Show
Former 202o U.S. Congressional Candidate & attorney Eric Early sues the state of California over the election
View All Stories From This Author