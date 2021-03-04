Former U.S. California Congressional Candidate Eric Early Responds to California Gov Gavin Newsome
TX and FL’s Govs could school you if you weren’t so damned arrogant”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORMER U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE & ATTORNEY ERIC EARLY SENDS A MESSAGE TO CALIFORNA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOME REGARDING HIS COMPLETE FALIURE TO GOVERN THE STATE
— Former U.S. Congressional Candidate Eric Early
Former U.S. Congressional Candidate & Attorney Eric Early said today in response to Gov. Newsome’s comments about the Gov of Texas opening his state and eliminating the Mask Mandate
Early said “ Gov. Newsome, YOUR Failed policies are “what’s absolutely reckless”. Take off your crown and go get a sense of tens of thousands of lives you destroyed by “Saving” us. “NEWSOMEVILLES: dot our once vibrant CA.
TX and FL’s Govs could school you if you weren’t so damned arrogant. https://t.co/ae59th3hxN
ONE AMERICA NEWS NETWORK (“OANN”) recently retained Early as their chief legal counsel to address threats from among others Dominion and Smartmatic USA. Early is also legal counsel for the RECALLGAVIN.2020 campaign, which is headed by Orrin Heatley and Mike Netter and which has obtained over 1.5 million signatures to-date on the Petition to Recall California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Early also is continuing to host his political Radio show THE EARLY EDITION on KRLA AM 870 THE ANSWER live on Sunday’s at Noon and his CRN DIGITAL TALK RADIO and video show, broadcast live nationally every Tuesday at 4 pm Pacific and rebroadcast every Saturday at 10 a.m..
