Aviation Avionics & Instruments to Relocate to Oklahoma

Aviation Avionics & Instruments (AAIC) today announced plans to relocate from Freeport, New York to Owasso, Okla. The company offers MRO services for a broad range of products in avionics, instruments and accessories and is well known for its highly engineered, innovative product repairs that extend component life and reduce costs for aircraft operators. The company plans to add 65 employees over the next three years.

“We could not be more excited about relocating AAIC to the Tulsa area,” said Dale Roberts, President of AAIC. “We believe that the availability of skilled aerospace technicians coupled with the business-friendly environment will set us up for success long into the future.”

“I am proud that Oklahoma’s growing aerospace sector and business-friendly climate is bringing Aviation Avionics & Instruments to the greater Tulsa area,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

In late 2020, AAIC’s parent company, Sunvair Aerospace Group, Inc., acquired Owasso-based Mingo Aerospace, LLC. Mingo is a provider of component repair services to aircraft operators and leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) providers.

“Mingo Aerospace is excited to join the Sunvair Aerospace Group,” said Brian Emery, Co-Owner of Mingo. “We are united in a vison to deliver exceptional service, value and capabilities to our customers on a large platform.”