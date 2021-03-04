ByteScout Announces Release of PDF.co Plugin for Integromat
ByteScout helps its users in digitizing their workflows by developing a new integration - PDF.co plugin for Integromat - that enables enhanced data extraction.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteScout, provider of data extraction solutions, SDKs, and APIs, today announced the availability of a PDF.co Plugin for the Integromat automation platform. The new release enhances ByteScout's existing portfolio of on-premise tools, API platform, API server, and multiple free business apps.
PDF.co is an API platform for PDF and barcodes data extraction, document parsing, and data transformation. Integromat is a popular online process automation platform. It enables a seamless connection between your apps and services as well as automation of manual work with no coding required.
The PDF.co Plugin for Integromat is now available as a Beta version as Integromat marketplace. This integration enables fast setup and automation in unstructured data extraction and data entry. Its key functions include: splitting and merging of PDF pages, conversion of tables and PDF forms into formats such as XLS, CSV, JSON, XML, etc. Integromat developers can now add PDF.co and use Merger, PDF Splitter, PDF Filler, PDF-to-Text, PDF-to-CSV activities, and perform multiple PDF actions provided by the PDF.co API platform.
SECURE, SCALABLE, AND AFFORDABLE DATA EXTRACTION SOLUTION THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR AS INTEGRATION.
As ByteScout keeps expanding its portfolio in the process automation space, it is unavoidable to build new integrations with other leading business automation platforms. PDF.co can be used as a standalone API platform or via plugins and integrations for Zapier, Integromat, UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, and via 300+ other platforms.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
Media Relations
ByteScout, Inc.
+1 888-908-2357
press@bytescout.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn