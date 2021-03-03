Workforce Services opens 30 permanent jobs in rural Utah

March 3, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (March 3, 2021) — Today the Department of Workforce Services announced 30 new permanent jobs for workers in rural communities. Since January, the department has added nearly 60 jobs outside the Wasatch Front to help boost the state’s economy.

“These state jobs will provide new opportunities for Utahns in rural communities to thrive and prosper,” said Gov. Spencer Cox. “I have lived in a small community my whole life and know the importance of access to good, stable jobs.”

Expanding rural employment opportunities is an important part of Cox’s One Utah Roadmap.

Ten eligibility specialist positions will be added each in Manti, Logan and Price. In January, 20 jobs were added in Roosevelt and Richfield. Of nearly 800 eligibility staff statewide, 41 percent reside in rural communities.

Eligibility specialists help customers apply for state and federal public assistance programs ranging from SNAP (food assistance) to child care subsidies and other essential support services. The new hires will have the option to work from the local Workforce Services office in these rural communities or telework. Jobs are set to begin in early May.

“We are following Gov. Cox’s lead to ensure good jobs are available to Utahns in our metro areas as well as rural areas,” said Casey Cameron, Department of Workforce Service executive director. “We know there is an exceptionally talented workforce in every corner of Utah. We are excited to welcome new team members from across the state.”

An informational video describes the work of eligibility specialists; for full job listings and applications, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/utah and type “eligibility” in the search field.

###