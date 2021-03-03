With speeches, salutes and drum songs, Tribal Flags installed at School of Law

UND Today

In a formal ceremony on Friday, the five American Indian tribes of North Dakota presented their national flags to the UND School of Law.

This is the first such dedication at UND and signifies good relationships and important ties between UND and the tribes.

The tribal flags will be permanently on display in the VandeWalle Courtroom, the ceremonial courtroom where the North Dakota Supreme Court each year hears a number of cases. The courtroom is the law school’s most prominent and honored space, School of Law Dean Michael McGinniss noted in his remarks.

