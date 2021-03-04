BOSTON TRUE CRIME PODCASTERS SUPPORT VICTIMS, AID IN SEARCH FOR YALE MURDER SUSPECT
POPULAR TRUE CRIME PODCAST IVY LEAGUE MURDERS HAVE USED THEIR PLATFORM TO KEEP ATTENTION ON KEVIN JIANG MURDER CASECAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Crime Podcast IVY LEAGUE MURDERS hosts Sarah Alcorn and Laura Rodrigues McDonald, are airing regular updates on the murder of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang.
Their coverage has attracted an outreach from Jiang’s grieving friends who believe the podcast is keeping the search for the fugitive suspect in the public eye. Friends of Jiang reached out to the show offering personal memories of his compassionate, likeable nature. Jiang’s Pastor and friend recounted how “Kevin always seemed to make new friends wherever he went,” adding that “his personality was magnetic.”
New Haven police have identified Quinxuan Pan, 29, as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Jiang. Pan, a Massachusetts native and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate, has been labeled “armed and dangerous,” and considered by authorities on the run. Pan’s car was found abandoned in Connecticut and he’s been spotted in Atlanta, GA.
The Ivy League Murders podcast revealed information obtained by New Haven Police that Pan had been involved in previous violent altercations, including what NHP described as a 2020 “domestic argument” when law enforcement was summoned to Pan’s residence.
Behind the scenes, Alcorn and McDonald have pleaded with Yale University to increase their current reward of $10,000 for information that will lead to an arrest. They believe those with information will be more motivated by a richer reward.
About Ivy League Murders:
The Ivy League Murder Podcast explores shocking and sensational crime stories centering around America’s most prestigious universities-– Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Dartmouth, Brown, Columbia, Cornell, and University of Pennsylvania- bastions of wealth, status, and privilege. In addition, several episodes explore deadly crimes within the Seven Sisters colleges, secret societies, fraternities, seminaries, and more.
Sarah Alcorn is a Boston-based private investigator and fourth generation Harvard Alum. Laura Rodrigues McDonald is a member of a fourth generation NYPD family and a life-long true crime aficionada. Both grew up immersed in Harvard University culture, attending the prestigious Cambridge Rindge and Latin School.
Z. Zoppa
Third Mind Media
