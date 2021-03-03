Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (2 March 2021)

New cases: 140 Total active cases: 11,057 Total currently admitted: 89 (18 new) Total number of tests conducted: 199,890 (1,149 new) Total confirmed cases: 32,148* Total recovered: 19,904 (391 new) New discharges from treatment units: 13 Total deaths: 1,053 (5 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up.