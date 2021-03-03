Acclaimed Criminal Attorney Vince Imhoff Notes: “Criminal Justice Reformers Clock Big Wins in California”

Vince Imhoff, Famed Criminal Attorney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since a decade ago, when California began to embrace improvements to the criminal sentencing system, police and prosecutors have resisted, claiming that the measures went too far and jeopardized public safety, and that voters who supported them didn't really understand what they were doing. Opponents of reform returned to the ballot box this year with Proposition 20, which would have made it easier to imprison certain individuals for theft while making it more difficult for thousands of state inmates to be considered for parole.

Legendary Criminal Attorney, Vince Imhoff, is relieved that this Proposition failed as it could have had serious consequences. "California dodged a bullet by turning back Prop 20. The proposition would have increased incarceration periods for property crimes. The proposition would have increased punishment for shop lifting. In times of a pandemic we are all 'safer at home'," states Vince Imhoff.

The voters were so much further along on this issue than the California Legislature or any Legislature in the country. "And it wasn't even close," said Kate Chatfield, policy director at the pro-reform Justice Collaborative. This was correct, as Proposition 20 trailed by double digits as the ballots were tallied in January.

"Retailers were not even asking for this protection, retailer are asking for the state to be open: including their stores and restaurants. This proposition was ill conceived and doomed from the start as it was and still unnecessary," Vince Imhoff continues.

Supporters of the measure, largely law enforcement groups, used the traditional law and order playbook, which worked in decades past. "They played all of their regular cards from the deck. 'Crime is on the rise,' as you are aware of. The fear-mongering mailers, the made-up claims," concludes Vince Imhoff. "The voters saw right through them, and they were not convinced, which gave me great hope that we had turned the corner."

Originally from Chicago, Vince Imhoff is admitted to practice law in Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Lewis University and earned his JD from the Illinois Institute of Technology/Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1989. From 1990 to 1997, Imhoff was a Cook County, Illinois Public Defender (Chicago). In 1997, he entered private practice as a solo practitioner.

In 2003, Imhoff founded Imhoff & Associates, PC. In 2005, he became the Managing Director of The Cochran Firm, Criminal Defense section. After Mr. Cochran passed away, Imhoff re-established Imhoff & Associates, PC and left the Cochran Firm.

From 2000 through 2002, Imhoff was the assistant coach for the trial team at Loyola University of Chicago, School of Law. He is currently a member of the State Bar of California, State Bar of Illinois and the State Bar of Pennsylvania. He is also a member of the California Public Defenders Association, Santa Monica Bar Association (Treasurer 2012-2014, Board Member 2008-2014), Lesbian Gay Lawyers Association (Secretary 2009-2011, Board Member 2009-2015), San Bernardino County Bar, San Fernando Valley Bar Association, California Attorneys for Criminal Justice (CACJ), and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL).