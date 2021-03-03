Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,481 in the last 365 days.

Practifi Welcomes Thomas Westhoff as Vice President, Sales

Hearsay Systems Veteran Brings Exceptional Enterprise Sales Leadership and Expertise to Fuel Practifi’s Rapid Growth

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practifi, a business management platform for high-performing RIAs and wealth institutions, today announced Thomas Westhoff has joined the company as vice president, sales. In this role, Westhoff will lead Practifi’s global sales organization and enhance Practifi’s institutional relationships.

“Tom is an experienced sales professional with more than 15 years in the financial technology sector. His deep industry expertise and sales leadership are perfect for Practifi as we continue to rapidly scale the company,” said Adrian Johnstone, co-founder and chief commercial officer. “Tom’s passion for building successful long-term relationships aligns perfectly with our vision to be a partner, not just a provider, to our clients. His background of successfully partnering with clients to leverage technology to shape strategy will deepen the value we bring to our clients.” 

Prior to joining Practifi, Westhoff was the vice president of sales and operations at Hearsay Systems where he spent nine years helping achieve excellent financial results and acquire over 150 customers. Prior to his time at Hearsay Systems, Westhoff was the director of insurance technology at NIIT Technologies and, before that, worked in senior management and sales positions for Insuresoft and LexisNexis. 

About Practifi

More than a CRM, Practifi is an enterprise-grade business management platform designed for high-performing financial advice firms. Practifi’s innovative product suite helps advisory teams integrate systems and automate processes while maximizing revenue, boosting growth, and strengthening client relationships. With a focus on client success and product innovation, Practifi provides the foundation and support needed to build the financial advisory firm of the future. Practifi was founded in Sydney, Australia, and has U.S. headquarters in Chicago. To learn more, visit practifi.com.

Attachment 


Marie Cunningham
Practifi
224-289-5100
marie.cunningham@practifi.com

You just read:

Practifi Welcomes Thomas Westhoff as Vice President, Sales

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.