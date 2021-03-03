Practifi Welcomes Thomas Westhoff as Vice President, Sales

Hearsay Systems Veteran Brings Exceptional Enterprise Sales Leadership and Expertise to Fuel Practifi’s Rapid Growth

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practifi, a business management platform for high-performing RIAs and wealth institutions, today announced Thomas Westhoff has joined the company as vice president, sales. In this role, Westhoff will lead Practifi’s global sales organization and enhance Practifi’s institutional relationships.

“Tom is an experienced sales professional with more than 15 years in the financial technology sector. His deep industry expertise and sales leadership are perfect for Practifi as we continue to rapidly scale the company,” said Adrian Johnstone, co-founder and chief commercial officer. “Tom’s passion for building successful long-term relationships aligns perfectly with our vision to be a partner, not just a provider, to our clients. His background of successfully partnering with clients to leverage technology to shape strategy will deepen the value we bring to our clients.”

Prior to joining Practifi, Westhoff was the vice president of sales and operations at Hearsay Systems where he spent nine years helping achieve excellent financial results and acquire over 150 customers. Prior to his time at Hearsay Systems, Westhoff was the director of insurance technology at NIIT Technologies and, before that, worked in senior management and sales positions for Insuresoft and LexisNexis.

More than a CRM, Practifi is an enterprise-grade business management platform designed for high-performing financial advice firms. Practifi’s innovative product suite helps advisory teams integrate systems and automate processes while maximizing revenue, boosting growth, and strengthening client relationships. With a focus on client success and product innovation, Practifi provides the foundation and support needed to build the financial advisory firm of the future. Practifi was founded in Sydney, Australia, and has U.S. headquarters in Chicago. To learn more, visit practifi.com.

