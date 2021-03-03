Second Century Ventures Announces REACH Australia’s 2021 Accelerator Class

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After successfully launching its inaugural class last year, Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, today announced the members of its 2021 REACH Australia class. REACH Australia is a growth technology accelerator program helping launch companies into the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries throughout Australia and Southeast Asia.

“I’m proud that we’ve been able to take the REACH program to new levels over the past two years, leveraging the ingenuity that is driving our industry to ensure Realtors® remain at the forefront of innovation and the center of the real estate transaction,” said SCV President and NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “Competition anywhere benefits consumers everywhere, and the companies being welcomed today will provide critical support to Realtors® and their clients in the years ahead. We congratulate each member of the 2021 REACH Australia class, and we’re excited to welcome them into the global REACH community.”

REACH Australia demonstrated immense value for the real estate ecosystem across Australia and Southeast Asia with its inaugural class. Graduates of the Class of 2020 have been invited to deploy their technology to green field projects, have worked directly with city planners to help build new cities, and continue to work closely with major real estate groups like AMP Capital and Charter Hall to establish transformative pilot programs.

“We look forward to continuing our growth of this award-winning accelerator and supporting the recovery of the real estate sector across APAC,” said Shelli Trung, Managing Partner for REACH Australia. “REACH is more important than ever given the exponential increases in technological demands with a workforce that is now simultaneously working from home and returning to the office.”

The six companies chosen for the 2021 class are:

REACH Australia will offer its 2021 class a robust curriculum including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace.

To learn more about REACH Australia and how you can get involved, visit www.narreach.com/australia.

