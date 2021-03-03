VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Highlights Two-Year Anniversary of Consumer Alert Program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing the second anniversary of Florida’s Consumer Alert program for National Consumer Protection Week. Attorney General Moody launched the Consumer Alert program in 2019 to warn Floridians of emerging scams and provide resources to avoid fraudsters. Since then, Attorney General Moody has issued approximately 90 Consumer Alerts. Last year, as COVID-19 began to spread in Florida, Attorney General Moody quickly revamped the warning system to focus on virus-related scams—issuing more than 20 COVID-19 specific warnings to date.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As COVID-19 started to change the way we worked, learned and socialized, scammers quickly adapted to hatch new schemes designed to exploit the pandemic and people’s desire to stay healthy. To stay ahead of these fraudsters, I quickly activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline, assembled our Rapid Response Team and shifted our Consumer Alert Program to address emerging, virus-related scams in real time.“As we recognize National Consumer Protection Week, I want to remind Floridians, and more importantly scammers, that our work is not over. We continue to warn about emerging virus-related scams and investigate information provided to our office related to fraudulent schemes.”Florida remains under a state of emergency due to the pandemic and Attorney General Moody’s Price Gouging Hotline remains active. So far, Attorney General Moody’s Rapid Response Team has recovered more than $2 million for consumers impacted by coronavirus-related scams and fraud.As vaccines continue to be in high demand and millions of Floridians receive doses, scams related to the inoculations are a concern. Attorney General Moody released several Consumer Alerts outlining emerging vaccine-related scams.For more information on vaccine-related scams, click here.Below are several additional COVID-19 Consumer Alerts released over the past year:To view all Consumer Alerts, or to report a scam, visit the Consumer Alert Webpage at MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert.If you believe you are a victim of fraud or are being scammed, report it to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visit MyFloridaLegal.com.For all of the Attorney General’s COVID-19 related releases and additional COVID-19 tips and resources, click here.
The Florida Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division issues Consumer Alerts to inform Floridians of emerging scams, new methods used to commit fraud, increased reports of common scams, or any other deceptive practice. Consumer Alerts are designed to notify Floridians about scams and available refunds in an effort to prevent financial losses or other harm caused by deceptive practices. Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
