Data-Tech named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work
Leading Managed IT Service Provider in Tampa Bay, Data-Tech, one of sixty companies to be named 2021 Best Places to Work
We realize our employees are on the front line serving our clients and represent the company’s interest in making our clients' IT Experience the best it can be. We are very thankful for our associates”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, hundreds of businesses throughout the state of Florida are nominated in the hopes of earning their spot on Tampa Bay Business Journal’s exclusive list of the Best Places to Work, but only a select few are lucky enough to be chosen. This year, we are proud to announce that Data-Tech has officially been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work!
— Chris Lietz, CEO
This list recognizes organizations who go above and beyond to create an inclusive, cohesive, and downright awesome work environment to show their employees how valuable they truly are. Employees from nominated companies are asked to complete a survey measuring factors such as their trust in senior leaders, whether they feel valued by their employer, and whether their ideas are truly being heard.
The aggregate results of this survey prove that when you prioritize your employees’ well-being and go above and beyond for your team whenever and wherever possible, they notice. After 25 years in business, we have learned that the true success of an organization lies in the individual happiness and success of each of its employees, and we consistently evaluate our practices to identify areas for growth and improvement. We have full medical, dental, vision, and life insurance benefits available to all employees, along with a 401K that we match 100% on, and a great PTO (Paid Time Off) policy that allows employees to start using their PTO after just 30 days of employment and carry over unused PTO from year to year.
Over the last year, it has been more crucial than ever before that we place a special emphasis on our employees’ safety, health, and overall sense of well-being. To achieve this, we took extensive measures to create a safe and sanitary work environment by installing two industrial air purification systems, conducting regular temperature screenings, enforcing mask requirements and social distancing, scheduling weekly fumigation services, and offering paid leave as needed for our employees to care for themselves or their loved ones.
While working through such an unprecedented experience, we rolled out a new Employee Recognition Program to ensure our employees continued to feel appreciated and valued as a member of the Data-Tech team. Our recognition program allows employees to give out points to their coworkers for exemplary behavior, teamwork, or just as a special token of appreciation. These points can later be redeemed for gift cards or cool perks like a “Casual Day” if an employee wants to wear jeans on Tuesday instead of waiting for our weekly “Casual Fridays,” when jeans are always permitted. We strongly believe in a “work hard, play hard” culture around here, which means our Employee Activity Committee, or our EAC, is always planning fun events and activities for everyone to enjoy and spend some time away from their computer screens.
To start 2021 off right, our EAC hosted a company-wide scavenger hunt, a Chili Cook Off, and our very own Carnival in celebration of National Carnival Day! Despite all of these fun events, we’re pretty sure everyone’s favorite perk is still Beer30, where we all get together on Friday afternoons to hang out, get to know one another in a relaxed setting, and maybe play some cornhole while enjoying a nice cold beer.
These perks and benefits are great, but it is even more imperative that we promote active listening, conscious empathy, and genuine care for our employees’ well-being. Data-Tech recognizes that our employees are the lifeline that keeps this company alive and we are committed to taking any and all steps necessary to ensure they know just how much we appreciate and value them.
We are honored and humbled to be named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work and we can’t wait to show you all what’s in store for 2021! Be sure to check back in on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter pages for our latest announcements, events, and updates!
