MARIVATION, LLC USA AND AVRILAR, INC. PARTNER TO EXPAND WELLNESS OPTIONS FOR ONCOLOGY PATIENTS AND HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 1st, 2021, MARIVATION, LLC USA finalized an agreement with AVRILAR, Inc. to address the growing need for whole-person wellness offerings for oncology patients and healthcare providers. This partnership will help introduce immersive technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for point-of-care training support and self-directed patient care.
“Virtual Reality is very exciting as it is improving wellness options in oncology for training providers and providing resources for patients to improve their care needs. VR can also be used for behavioral care support including mental and physical stimulation. In addition to our ONCOBITEZ nutrition regimen, we see the need for other patient care needs and the connection with AVRILAR’s services gives us the ability to improve our training offerings while giving AVRILAR access to our growing list of providers”, stated Butch Hunter, Founder, and CEO of MARIVATION, LLC USA.
ONCOBITEZ provides real food nutrition for oncology patients undergoing chemotherapy and intended for days 2, 3, and 4 following chemotherapy when side effects can be most detrimental to nutrition and weight status. ONCOBITEZ's ‘Patent Pending’ proprietary blend of special herbs and spices comes in small, easy-to- eat bites. This nutritionally dense bite was specifically designed to help combat the side effects of treatment such as nausea, mouth sores, insomnia, anxiety, and weight loss. ONCOBITEZ were designed by an Oncologist and approved by Oncology Dietitians.
Immersive technologies are becoming widely used for supporting healthcare innovation and for creating better patient outcomes. VR is an immersive technology that puts patients into scenarios like Breathing Techniques for Healing, Envisioning Health Through Visualization, Workouts for Recovery, and more.
Dana Farbo, CEO of AVRILAR, Inc. states “VR can help patients create healthy habits by embedding virtual experiences as memories. It can also be used to provide training that goes beyond watching videos to teach people quickly and effectively through active participation in the learning. Our services at AVRILAR complement the offerings from MARIVATION in that we can prepare providers to rapidly understand the benefits of the ONCOBITEZ line of products while adding to the access for patient’s total health wellness.”
OncoBitez are a registered trademark of Marivation, LLC USA in the United States and/or other countries.
AVRILAR is a registered trademark of AVRILAR, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
ABOUT MARIVATION, LLC USA
Founded in 2017, MARIVATION, LLC is committed to providing good, quality nutrition by crafting products with cancer patient needs and symptoms in mind. Inspired by their own family, friends, and patients challenged with burdensome side effects and the struggle to meet basic nutritional needs, the team at Marivation dedicated itself to create a unique solution to help combat the side effects and give cancer patients relief. MARIVATION's mission is to always produce targeted, patient-centric, high-quality products, designed to meet the specific nutritional and taste needs of cancer patients receiving chemotherapy or other debilitating treatments. For more information, visit MARIVATIONUSA.COM and/or ONCOBITEZ.COM.
ABOUT AVRILAR INC.
AVRILAR Inc. is a leading-edge technology provider focused on bringing immersive technology training and services to the masses. They work with enterprises and institutions across the world for consulting, creating, and deploying virtual and augmented reality training and use platforms. Their Manage Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provides customers the ability to manage any number of devices from a single dashboard for provisioning and permissioning the right applications to the right device through over-the-air deployment. For more information, visit AVRILAR.com.
