Akoin TAN Agents activating entrepreneurs in Mwale City and beyond
The Trusted Agent Network is a company created by the founders of BitMinutes, one of Akoin’s strategic partners.
TAN supports Akoin’s economic model and mission to empower entrepreneurs in Africa. Together, we are helping the unbanked, while creating a powerful revenue stream for merchants and entrepreneurs.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akoin (AKN), the digital asset platform and cryptocurrency developed by global musician, producer, philanthropist and visionary Akon, has partnered with the Trusted Agent Network (TAN) for its Akoin TAN Agent program where agents in Africa and beyond can get paid for providing critical fiat to crypto exchange and educational services starting in Mwale Technology and Medical City in the coming months.
— Tom Meredith, CEO and Co Founder of BitMinutes
The Trusted Agent Network (TAN) is a company created by the founders of BitMinutes, one of Akoin’s strategic partners. Akoin and BitMinutes will begin their deployment of the Akoin TAN Agent model in the Mwale City complex (MMTC) in Kenya, providing locals with new earning opportunities as agents that serve as fiat-Akoin on and off boarding ramps, with new services and revenue streams being rolled out rapidly.
TAN helps bring together store merchants and entrepreneurs in Africa who make a market for Akoin, Bitcoin, U.S. Dollars, the BitMinutes tokens, and local currencies. Over the last 18 months, more than 1,500 TAN agents have been trained and incentivized by BitMinutes in the continent to provide locally based digital banking services.
Being an Akoin TAN Agent in MMTC empowers new entrepreneurs and brings new revenue streams into their homes by receiving commissions for services provided, in addition to building attractive skills in the growing blockchain/crypto industry. Akoin is committed to provide extensive training and incentives so Akoin TAN Agents can have their own Akoin based asset exchange and related services business and bring value to their communities.
The ability to transact between fiat and cryptocurrency is a critical component for Akoin's implementation and adoption in the African continent.
Lynn Liss, Co-founder and COO of Akoin, believes that the Akoin TAN Agent model is a vital step in the adoption of Akoin in Africa. “You can’t reach Africa if you don’t cover fiat, on and offramps for people to use their local currencies and slowly adapt to crypto. It is critical for ventures like ours.”
Akoin TAN Agents will go through extensive KYC filters as a precursor to being trained on what it means to be an Agent (Akoin Effect Opportunity Hubs will serve as locations for education and training) including increasing levels of access and services offerings based on their performance and financial management track record to ensure that they are trustable partners and agents.
“The TAN program supports Akoin’s economic model and mission to empower entrepreneurs in Africa,” said Tom Meredith CEO and Co Founder of BitMinutes. “We are supporting the unbanked, while creating a powerful a revenue stream for merchants and entrepreneurs, who in effect become the corner banker.”
By December 2021, AKN is expected to serve 20,000 workers at the 2bn dollar metropoli of MMTC and be the primary settlement platform for retail stores, worker payroll, airport purchases, and 50% of utility payments estimated at a value of $280m.
Those interested in becoming a TAN agent, should visit: https://my.tanagent.com/
About Akoin
Akoin is a landmark cryptocurrency and digital marketplace led by global visionary Akon.
The Akoin (AKN) token is a trusted and interoperable digital currency for the rising economies of Africa and beyond, providing users access to Akoin’s ecosystem of decentralized apps (dApps) and apps, where entrepreneurs can build and scale their businesses with ease.
Through the Akoin Utility Token, Multi-Currency Wallet and Marketplace, users are able to ‘learn, earn, spend and save’ through their mobile phone as they connect and transact with the digital global economy, offering both stored value and local fiat conversion.
For more information about Akoin, visit: www.akoin.io
About BitMinutes
BitMinutes Inc. is a startup fintech company founded in the U.S. Their tokens (BMTs) are exchangeable for universal prepaid airtime minutes, which are already traded informally as currency within several territories' mobile networks. These tokens also allow for peer-to-peer value transfer to millions of bank and mobile accounts across 70 contracted countries, as well prepaid airtime top-ups to over 4 billion mobile accounts in over 120 countries. More importantly, BitMinutes plans to facilitate the expansion of micro-credit lending in communities where lending is rare and too expensive for most individual borrowers.
BitMinutes was born out of the realization that developing economies are underserved and lack the infrastructure required to drive growth. BitMinutes is in continuous production to target the combined global remittance and mobile prepaid industries market valued at $1.2 trillion. Today, BitMinutes has a global distribution in place with the ability to reach over 4 billion mobile phones and over 1.2 billion bank and mobile wallet accounts.
holt hackney
hackney communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn