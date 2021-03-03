Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of 422 West Michigan Street in Cooperation with David Morris of eXp Realty

Historic 1912 building with 22,000sf Complete renovation Adjacent 5,000sf residence Architectural ceilings and custom woodwork Live and work in Downtown Indianapolis

Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 422 West Michigan Street, a one-of-a-kind 22,000 square feet investment opportunity, is pending sale.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 422 West Michigan Street in Indianapolis, Indiana, a one-of-a-kind 22,000 square feet investment opportunity, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent David Morris of eXp Realty.

Previously listed for $1.8 million, the property sold during an active auction on February 26th.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 35 days prior to the sale resulted in over 15,120-plus website/page views, 3,730 prospects, 23 showings, and 4 bidders.

422 West Michigan Street is an ultimate live and work from home space in downtown Indianapolis. The historic red-brick building was built in 1912 and is just over 22,000 square feet with complete renovation and is built like new. Capped by a spectacular domed glass ceiling, it offers possibilities for condos, a vacation rental or office space. A furnished, 900 square feet office with off-street parking for clients and staff, a large gym, and proximity to all that the city has to offer. The adjacent 5,000 square feet residence provides a private master wing, two additional bedrooms, a large outdoor patio, and plenty of space to entertain. Hardwood floors, skylights, and large windows fill the interior with light. At the same time, unique architectural ceilings and custom woodwork give the residence an old-world feel.

"It was a pleasure to work alongside the Concierge Auctions team and come together as one to provide a successful auction for our client. In just 35 days, we found the perfect buyer for this unique investment opportunity by leaning on the Concierge Auctions database and their award-winning marketing team”, stated listing agent, David Morris.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of 422 West Michigan Street will result in a new home built for a family in need.

