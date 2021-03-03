South Florida Estate With Acreage to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Sotheby’s International Realty

Reimagine luxury living with this impeccable 30-acre property and the immaculate lifestyle it offers, or combine the adjacent 20-acre parcel for an unheard of 50-acre South Florida equestrian estate. Tucked into the exquisite gated community of Ranch Colony, no feature or comfort was spared in the careful construction of this sprawling Mediterranean-style paradise. Old-world ambiance and classical details are perfectly paired with modern convenience and technology for ultimate luxury. The 10,691 square foot stable at the heart of the property is both perfectly suited for its present use as an equestrian haven, and flexible enough to be converted if required. The property boasts its own practice jumping bank and numerous on-site riding trails, or explore 20,000+ acres of the surrounding preserves with their riding trails, community trails, and parks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located within the exquisite gated community of Ranch Colony, 19700 SE Mack Dairy Road will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Todd Peter of Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $13.85 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder, either separately or collectively with an additional 20-acre parcel, currently listed for $1.3 million. Bidding is scheduled to be held on April 9–13 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Concierge Auctions has an incredible presence in South Florida; it just makes sense to partner with them for this opportunity,” stated Peter. “We’re excited to pair our resources to get this unheard of 50-acre equestrian property the exposure it deserves and ultimately find the perfect buyer.”

No feature or comfort was spared in the careful construction of the sprawling Mediterranean-style paradise. Old-world ambiance and classical details are perfectly paired with modern convenience and technology for ultimate luxury. Indoor-outdoor entertaining has never been easier than within its spacious alfresco living areas, like the first floor great room with retractable screen loggia opening to a pier on the property’s private four-acre fishing lake. Look out at the sprawling acreage from the third floor observation lounge with its massive covered deck, balcony, and full bar.

The 10,691 square foot stable at the heart of the property is both perfectly suited for its present use as an equestrian haven, and flexible enough to be converted if required. The all-concrete construction technique allows the first floor interior space to be easily expanded from 5,700± square feet to 8,400± square feet. Imagine a car showroom or workshop for an automobile collector, or a breathtaking studio for any variety of artist. The community of Ranch Colony is renowned for being equestrian-friendly, and this acreage is a spectacular testament to its deserved reputation. The stable was designed with as much care and attention to detail as the main house itself. Air conditioning and poured rubber flooring throughout the first floor working interior offer comfort and convenience. Eight spacious 12x12-foot stalls can be converted to 12x24-feet for breeding operation. Two large wash racks, air-conditioned tack room with laundry and full bath, air-conditioned feed room, and 12x32-foot hay and shavings room offer all the space one could need for a first-class experience. The property boasts its own practice jumping bank and numerous on-site riding trails, or explore 20,000+ acres of the surrounding preserves with their riding trails, community trails, and parks. With so many picturesque offerings for riding, training, and care within and immediately surrounding the property, there is no more welcoming of a haven for an equestrian of any level to call home.

“One of the benefits of working with Concierge Auctions is being able to sell our property on our timeline,” stated the seller. “We value our time and working with their team has enabled us to have a clear plan for the next steps in our lives. This property is a unique opportunity to own a substantial amount of acreage within an exclusive, gated community with proximity to prestigious golf clubs and the equestrian community.”

Ranch Colony is a spectacular 2,000-acre gated community which boasts its own private airpark, two championship golf courses, and an equestrian center. Just four miles west of the Florida Turnpike, it is close enough to the I-95 to enjoy the conveniences of busier areas of Florida without sacrificing any of the quiet and tranquil seclusion that the community offers. Wander the property to spot a fantastic variety of flora and fauna, including wild turkey, deer, otters, eagles, ospreys, and more. Play 18 holes at Old Trail or The Dye Preserve, the latter of which borders the property itself along the western side, and is home to some of the top touring professionals on the PGA and LPGA tours. A quick 25 minutes will bring you to PGA National Golf Club itself. The city of Jupiter is only 15 minutes from your front door, with the host of restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife it offers. Reach Palm Beach in 35 minutes, or Stuart in 40 minutes. Fly a personal plane into nearby North County Airport or land only 30 minutes away at Palm Beach International Airport.

19700 SE Mack Dairy Road and the adjoining acreage are available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

