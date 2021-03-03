WhereOS data innovation platform launched

WhereOS facilitates faster innovation for data driven businesses. WhereOS is holistic solution for companies who want to get more value out of their data.

In the future, ability to innovate faster across organizational boundaries and utilize data coming from your own systems, your partners' and customers' systems and open data sources is crucial.” — JP Partanen

HELSINKI, FINLAND, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhereOS facilitates faster innovation for data driven businesses. With WhereOS ecosystem as a service model we can provide a holistic solution for companies who want to get more value out of their data, and turn data into valuable assets.

We help companies to navigate in the modern data driven business environment, addressing the three key trends:

1. Hyperconnected World – Businesses are getting more and more connected to online, cloud based information systems as a part of their business processes. Customers are accessing companies’ online services 24/7 through different interfaces, generating more and more information about their purchase behavior, location, movement, social interactions and so forth – all tied to geographical locations

2. Business Digitalization – New businesses are challenging traditional industries by using combinations of static and dynamic information to create new services for their digital customers: They know better who their customers are, what they want, where they are located, and how to serve them best. They know where the operational bottlenecks are and can deliver the right goods and services to right locations to create the best customer experience, maximize the sales and minimize the cost.

3. Data Explosion – The amount of data businesses are collecting from their customers and business operations is increasing constantly. Data sets are large, and in constant change – the existing IT systems and processes do not facilitate innovation in the fast paced change many industries are undergoing.

With WhereOS data innovation platform and ecosystem you facilitate innovation with fast turn-around cycles and deliver working solutions in a matter of days and weeks instead of months and years. The speed of innovation is the key to be able to navigate in the fast paced business environment and rapidly changing business requirements.

From the technical point of view, with WhereOS, it’s extremely easy to built APIs and applications based on data: instead of months, new applications can be create in a matter of hours or days. This facilitates lean prototyping of how data can be used to create new value-adding services and products, helping both traditional and new businesses to speed up the development.