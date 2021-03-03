IBMI launches new Sustainable Management Program

Today, the International Business Management Institute (IBMI) launches a new educational program focusing on sustainable management

IBMI (International Business Management Institute), one of Europe's leading websites for online business and management courses, today announced the release of its brand new sustainable management program .

This new program is a quick and cost-effective online fast-track curriculum that covers all core areas of sustainable management. It compresses the most important aspects of sustainable management studies into four exciting and affordable online courses. Contained in this brand-new program are the following topics: sustainable development, sustainable business, crisis management, and innovation management.

Bastian Backer, President of IBMI, said: “Sustainability is becoming more and more important for all companies, across all industries. 62% of executives consider a sustainable business strategy necessary to be competitive today, and another 22% think it will be in the future. That’s why IBMI, as a leading training provider in the areas of business and management, decided to launch a new program that is focused on sustainability.”

The four courses that are part of this program can be taken individually or as a package. Completing a single course will grant the student with a course certificate while finishing all four courses will be rewarded with the new sustainable management program certificate.

Fabian Backer, Director of IBMI, said: “This program provides a practical guide to understanding sustainable development and how it can overcome the tremendous challenges we are facing right now. It explores the different business models that companies can use to drive change and explains why purpose-driven businesses are particularly well-positioned to tackle the world’s biggest problems.”

About IBMI

The International Business Management Institute (IBMI) in Berlin was founded in 2017 with the clear aim of providing people from all over the world with affordable and applicable business knowledge. In 2021, the institute offered more than 30 courses that cover the full range of management-related topics. Six of its most popular core courses can be completed as a Mini-MBA program. IBMI focuses on offering all of its courses completely online and self-paced. The courses are known for their clear and compact structure as well as their affordable prices.