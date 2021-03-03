BlackMilk Clothing to Release Second Pokémon Collection

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 marks Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, and BlackMilk Clothing are celebrating with a second collection featuring iconic and fan-favourite Pokémon.

BlackMilk’s first hugely popular Pokémon collection, released in June 2020, prompted the restocking of the entire collection due to a strong customer response. Given this, it was inevitable that BlackMilk create a follow-up collection even bigger than the first.

Pokémon fans will be able to shop from a range of nearly 50 pieces featuring BlackMilk’s signature bold prints as well as specially designed Pokémon-themed fabrics. As Pokémon celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, the new Pokémon collection from BlackMilk will feature the iconic Pikachu, the first partner Pokémon from the various regions in the Pokémon universe, and other fan favourites such as Eevee, Snorlax, Psyduck, and Jigglypuff.

The collection is available to shop online via BlackMilk Clothing's website .

A preview of the pieces can be viewed in the campaign Lookbook here.

Through their unique products and a commitment to customer relationships, BlackMilk has built their reputation as a leading fashion brand with a significant customer following.

For more information or image requests, contact press@blackmilkclothing.com .

