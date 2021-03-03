QuestionPro Appoints Sanja Licina, Ph.D. as President, Workforce

Executive with deep experience in workplace culture, product development and performance management to lead QuestionPro’s Workforce Experience division

AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2021 -- QuestionPro, a global leader in online survey and research services has appointed Sanja Licina, Ph.D. as President of its Workforce Experience division. In this role she will have overall responsibility for driving growth, product development and client satisfaction for this fast-growing division.



Licina has 20 years experience as an executive and senior leader in high-growth organizations, as well as a researcher and product manager. For nine years she held multiple strategic roles at CareerBuilder, including product management, talent intelligence and workforce analytics. Prior to joining QuestionPro she led the Future of Organizations unit at Globant, a company that leverages digital-cognitive technologies to help companies transform. Early in her career she was a researcher for Ipsos and a consultant for Harvard Business School.

“I am so incredibly passionate about helping create amazing workplaces,” said Licina. “But great workplaces don’t happen by accident – it requires engagement, data and constant evaluation. QuestionPro offers customers the tools they need to implement, evaluate and continually improve a workplace culture. I’m looking forward to what we can do together with our customers.”

Licina earned a B.A. in Psychology and Communications at the University of Michigan, her Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from DePaul University, and an Executive MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern.

“Sanja is a dynamic and passionate leader whose academic and real-world experience are a perfect fit for her role in leading our Workforce Experience division,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, CEO of QuestionPro. “QuestionPro is committed to helping customers build remarkable workplaces which is something that Sanja has been doing her whole career. We couldn’t be happier to have her on board.”

To create a truly empathetic organization, it's important to be able to effectively connect with employees, at scale. QuestionPro's Workforce platform is a powerful employee experience survey based technology that helps organizations gather insights through every step of the employee experience. Ongoing feedback from employees, delivered through intuitive dashboards, enables each stakeholder to build a stronger culture, and a better business.

QuestionPro’s Workforce Experience platform has been recognized in the Forrester New Wave™: EX Management report, in which customers praised QuestionPro for its support and willingness to partner with them on their EX initiatives. The report also noted that QuestionPro shines for its focus on culture and behavior and its willingness to partner with its clients to guide their efforts.

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level research, we offer tools for the creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com.

