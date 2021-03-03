Saia Provides First Quarter LTL Operating Data

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, is providing LTL shipment and tonnage data for the first two months of the first quarter. In January 2021, final LTL shipments per workday increased 1.4%, LTL tonnage per workday increased 5.4% and LTL weight per shipment increased 3.9% to 1,355 pounds compared to 1,304 pounds in January 2020. In February 2021, LTL shipments per workday declined 6.7%, LTL tonnage per workday declined 2.3% and LTL weight per shipment increased 4.7% to 1,367 pounds compared to 1,306 pounds in February 2020. February trends reflect a negative impact related to severe winter weather that effected much of the central U.S., with the largest impact on business occurring in Texas. As many as 70 terminals were either closed or had limited operations for several days in February. Absent the February severe weather period, business trends were consistent with those seen in January.



Actual first quarter and annual shipments, tonnage and weight per shipment could differ materially from the data expressed in this press release, including by reason of the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information herein speaks as of the date of this press release and is subject to change. Saia is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals in 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com.

