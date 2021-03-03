Vaccine Rollouts Affect Local Blood Donations

Vaccine recipients are eligible to donate blood

/EIN News/ -- Greenville, SC | Charleston, SC | Raleigh, NC | Asheville, NC | Savannah, GA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the announcement of another COVID-19 vaccine being approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), The Blood Connection (TBC) wants to make the public aware that receiving the vaccine does not affect blood donation eligibility. Donors who receive any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines can donate blood immediately, with no waiting period.

The FDA has recommended that whoever has received the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna Vaccines (including during clinical trial period) can donate blood. Blood donors can give blood after receiving the vaccine as long as they feel healthy and well to donate. Other than the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there have been no changes to vaccine protocol for blood donors. These rules apply for the first or second shot of the vaccine. The TBC COVID-19 webpage is a helpful resource for more information. TBC will continue to offer COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.

As this community’s blood center, it is imperative that donors give with TBC whenever they are eligible. Local hospital’s needs are changing on a daily basis, which is why it is important that TBC have a healthy stockpile of all blood types. Donors can give after recovering from COVID-19, as long as they are 14 days symptom free. TBC is urging donors to make an appointment at any TBC blood drive or at any TBC center in North Carolina, South Carolina and Savannah, GA.

###

About The Blood Connection

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

Attachments

Allie Van Dyke The Blood Connection 864-751-3020 avandyke@thebloodconnection.org