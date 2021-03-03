Mirasol Resources Starts Drilling Program at Self-funded Inca Gold Project, Chile

/EIN News/ -- Maiden 1,500m drill program targeting unexplored Ag-Au epithermal vein field



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to report that drilling has commenced at the Inca Gold project, located in the Region III of Chile. The Company’s 2020 surface exploration program delineated a large intermediate sulfidation epithermal vein field along the Sandra trend, in the southern part of the project, which has the potential to host significant Ag, Au and associated base metal mineralization. The maiden 1,500m drill program is targeting three of the most prospective zones on this trend, testing the targets to depths of between 80 and 200m vertically below surface exposures. This program is scheduled to be completed in Q2 2021, with assay results expected by mid-2021.

Mirasol’s interim President, Tim Heenan, commented: “We are very pleased to be drilling at the Inca Gold project. Over the last year, the exploration team has done a tremendous job to get this program safely underway despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. This is our first self-funded drill program planned for this season, and with the Virginia project, the second concurrent drill program currently operated by Mirasol. We have an additional self-funded program planned for the second quarter at Sascha Marcelina, marking an exciting and aggressive exploration season for Mirasol.”

The 16,300 ha Inca Gold project lies in the Inca Del Oro mining district, 100 km north of Copiapó, at elevations of 2,000 to 3,000m ASL and it has good access which allows for year-round exploration. The three prioritized targets (Lomo Ballena, Veta Escuela and Veta Valle) were selected for drill testing in this maiden program as they display attractive and coincident geological, structural and geochemical characteristic (see November 25, 2020 news release). They also represent the most deeply eroded parts of the outcropping Sandra mineralized vein system (<2,450m ASL) hosting the highest Ag and Au surface grades encountered to date.

Mirasol is currently earning into the Inca Gold project under an option agreement with Newmont Corporation (see January 13, 2020 news release).

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company focused in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol has six partner-funded projects, two with Newcrest Mining Ltd (Chile), and one each with First Quantum Minerals (Chile), Mine Discovery Fund (Chile), Mineria Activa (Chile) and Silver Sands Resources (Argentina). Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at two projects, Inca Gold (Chile) and Sacha Marcelina (Argentina).

Qualified Person Statement: Mirasol’s disclosure of technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Heenan (MAIG), the interim President for the Company, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and to policies linked to pandemics, social and environmental related matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Mirasol disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

