MeritDirect Rebrands to MeritB2B, Offering Comprehensive Data, Digital and Analytics Solutions with a Singular Focus in B2B

/EIN News/ -- RYE BROOK, N.Y., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritDirect, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced that the company is rebranding to MeritB2B. The new name provides the company with the platform for their specialized analytics, advanced technology, customized demand generation and digital solutions that enable growth for the B2B marketer. The announcement is part of a series of strategic company growth initiatives including the recent acquisition of 180bytwo, as well as a variety of key hires and partnerships.



“MeritB2B is the future of demand generation for B2B marketers, bringing together a comprehensive suite of digital and lead generation solutions integrated with core data and analytics best practices,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO of MeritB2B. “Businesses need an omnichannel approach to demand generation that leverages digital channels and insights at a very sophisticated level. MeritB2B offers this with top-notch service that takes the complexity out while delivering incredible results.”

MeritB2B clients include many of the largest technology companies in their respective industries including IBM, Red Hat, Mouser and Adobe. B2B marketers, particularly those in tech industries, require a data-driven approach to demand generation that unifies digital channels with more traditional lead generation efforts. MeritB2B combines proprietary data and market analysis and sophisticated solution development to create customized approaches for each client.

“Our deep data and analytics expertise allows us to provide rich insights for our clients, build custom models, uncover intent, offer prioritization, pricing, scale and other sophisticated omnichannel approaches to B2B marketing,” said Sanchez. “The depth of our products and solutions makes MeritB2B the first choice for technology, enterprise and all B2B marketers.”

About MeritB2B:

MeritB2B, based in Rye Brook, NY, with 6 other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products, digital and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform and specialized analytics to enable growth for B2B marketers. More information on MeritB2B can be found at www.MeritB2B.com.

