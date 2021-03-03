CAMPUS ADVANTAGE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

20-Year Real Estate Veteran, Beth Pinder, to Manage Operational Controls, Administrative and Reporting Procedures and People Systems

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced the hiring of student housing veteran, Beth Pinder, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Pinder will provide the leadership, management and vision necessary to ensure that Campus Advantage has the proper operational controls, administrative and reporting procedures, and people systems in place to effectively grow the organization and ensure financial strength and operating efficiency.



As an accomplished senior-level executive, Pinder brings more than 20 years of successful strategic and tactical real estate leadership experience to Campus Advantage. Prior to Campus Advantage, Pinder spent nearly five years at CA Ventures where she served as COO, managing the full life cycle of properties from the proforma, market analysis, product design, and amenities stages; to construction, marketing, and lease-up; as well as day-to-day operations management. Pinder was also responsible for overseeing a portfolio consisting of 23,945 beds in the United States, South America, and Europe.



“As someone who has a passion for people and motivating others, as well as a love for the student housing industry, I couldn’t imagine a better place to continue my career than at Campus Advantage,” said Pinder. “I look forward to diving in and building off of the strong and successful foundation that the company has established within the student housing industry.”



“Beth’s proven expertise in managing organizational change as well as her passionate leadership style and steadfast commitment to driving results is a huge win not only for our company but for our partners, clients, properties and residents as well,” said Mike Peter, President and CEO at Campus Advantage. “She is an outstanding addition to our team and complements our strong people-oriented culture. I look forward to watching her make a lasting impact on our organization and people.”



As a senior member of the leadership team, Pinder will report directly to Mike Peter, President and CEO.





About Campus Advantage

