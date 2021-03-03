Aware and Intercede Team Up to Drive Progress in Securing Identities Globally

Partnership to Leverage Aware’s Biometric Expertise in Intercede’s Leading Cybersecurity Solutions

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, announces a new partnership with Intercede, a leading cyber security solutions provider. By combining forces, both companies are poised to drive progress in securing peoples’ identities, and address today’s digital security concerns head on.



Aware and Intercede both understand the need for organizations to provide safe and simple access to their sensitive assets. As a leading global cybersecurity solutions provider, Intercede leverages Aware’s industry-leading biometric solutions including Astra™, AwareXM™ and PreFace™ in its MyID Credential Management System, a software platform enabling federal agencies and large enterprises to issue and manage digital identities, as well as issue smart-card based credentials that enable secure multi-factor authentication. By combining their cybersecurity and biometric expertise, Intercede and Aware will continue to protect enterprises, federal agencies and law enforcement against the rising threat of data breaches and identity theft.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Intercede,” said Bob Eckel, chief executive officer and president of Aware. “Intercede’s long track record of tackling digital identity challenges speaks for itself, and we are thrilled they will be incorporating some of our leading biometric products to further strengthen their two-factor authentication and protect their customers.”

This partnership marks the beginning of a five-year agreement between Aware and Intercede, with the option to extend. The two companies have already enjoyed a collective win, securing a contract with a United States federal agency to protect its most valuable assets from external attacks.

“Intercede and Aware are a natural fit,” remarked Klaas van der Leest, chief executive officer of Intercede. “By integrating Aware’s solution set into the MyID identity and credential management platform, our customers benefit from the highest levels of identity assurance delivered as an easy to consume commercial off-the-shelf solution. Aware enables the biometric features of MyID including ISO compliant face image capture and formatting for a smart card, ten-finger civil applicant enrollment, high speed one-to-many fingerprint duplicate checking to search for prior enrollments, and NIST MINEX compliant finger template generation for storage on a smart card as part of the personalization process.

Already evidenced by a major joint win, we expect the partnership to ensure Intercede is well positioned to meet the growing demand for high security digital identity solutions.”

MyID is a feature-rich credential management system (CMS) that enables organizations to deploy digital identities to a wide range of secure devices simply, securely and at scale. To learn more about the MyID cybersecurity solution, visit Intercede’s website.

The Aware-Intercede partnership is highly complementary and further strengthens the offerings of two best-of-breed companies in the rapidly expanding domain of digital identity.

To learn more about Aware’s industry-leading biometric identification and authentication offerings, visit Aware’s website.

About Intercede

Intercede is a cybersecurity company specializing in digital identities, credential management and secure mobility. Our vision is to make the highest levels of cybersecurity available to all organisations, solving complexity issues by simplifying the management of digital credentials, securely and at scale. We have been delivering trusted solutions to high profile customers for over 20 years. Our team of experts has deployed millions of identities to governments, most of the largest aerospace and defense corporations, and major financial services and healthcare organizations, as well as leading telecommunications, cloud services and information technology firms, providing industry-leading employee and customer credential management systems.

About Aware

Aware, a global leader in productized biometrics software products, solutions and services, provides critical biometric functionality to collect, manage, process, and match biometric images and data for identification and authentication. With their decades-long experience, Aware leads the market in liveness detection and multi-modal fusion to protect client and business processes through fingerprint, face, iris, and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, a biometric workflow and middleware platform, and a fully-scalable ABIS. Their device-agnostic, integration-ready, and customer-managed products enable ease-of-use for enterprises to empower individuals to own their identities. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense, and intelligence. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that (i) current and prospective customers do not purchase our new product in the quantities that we expect and (ii) our new product does not perform as well as we expect because of errors, defects or bugs. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e91a932-b3f0-411d-b9c5-3a1ce0dd7444

CONTACT Company Contact Gina Rodrigues Aware, Inc. 781-276-4000 grodrigues@aware.com