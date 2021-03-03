Emerging Markets Report: A Pet Project

/EIN News/ -- An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In our usual survey of the daily financial news an article caught our eye. Massive pet brand Petco has returned to public markets and with a new direction. The Company, as the report goes, wants to fend off online challengers by providing a pet ecosystem that offers both food and pet wellness products to its customer base.

The headline of the piece boldly reads:

“Petco poised for growth after business shift to pet wellness from pet food”

As a surrogate for American Aires Inc. (OTCQB: AAIRF) (CSE: WIFI), who is making patented products that prevent the risks of electromagnetic fields (EMF) and electro magnetic radiation (EMR) on the human condition this was very interesting. That’s because in our research of American Aires we noticed that the Company has a product for the rapidly expanding pet market.

And it could be a game-changer.

Here’s the product offering for American Aires’ Lifetune Pet:

“Lifetune Pet EMR Modulation Technology is designed to protect your pet from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by nearby electronic devices and electromagnetic smog. Your Lifetune Pet is durable, waterproof, and designed specifically for active pets of all sizes.”

Couple things jump out at us. First, the product seems to be quite durable and can be submerged and used with active dogs. That takes some real limitations out of the market.



Moreover, the device isn’t limited to large or small breeds. It’s designed for active pets of ALL sizes.

That’s compelling given this essay by Smart Brief noting the rapidly expanding pet category. Here’s a little excerpt:

“When it comes to their pets, many Americans are more willing than ever to pull out all the stops to keep them healthy and happy. In fact, the pet product industry has seen year-over-year spending increase 450% over the last 25 years, and consumers now spend $49 billion annually on pet food, supplies and treats, according to data technology company SPINS.”

Keep in mind this is a secondary market for American Aires, whose first mission is to keep the humans on the high end of a leash safe too.

About American Aires, Inc:

American Aires Inc. is a nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. The technology specifically targets cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation and general EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices.

