Clarification on SMIC volume purchase agreement

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, March 3, 2021 – A disclosure has been made by SMIC under Hong Kong listing rules regarding a Volume Purchase Agreement (VPA) with ASML. This relates to an existing agreement for DUV lithography that was already entered into on January 1, 2018 and that would run originally until December 31, 2020 and which was extended on February 1, 2021 to be valid until end December 2021.

The total amount of purchase orders under the VPA was completed in the past 12 months’ period from March 16, 2020 until March 2, 2021 – to an aggregate amount of $1.2 billion. The VPA, including its extension, is not a material event for ASML. We understand that the transactions contemplated under the VPA constitute disclosable events for SMIC under the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Monique Mols +31 6 5284 4418 Skip Miller +1 480 235 0934 Sander Hofman +31 6 2381 0214 Marcel Kemp +31 40 268 6494 Brittney Wolff Zatezalo +1 408 483 3207 Peter Cheang +886 3 659 6771





