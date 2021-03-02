The Quaker Oats Company Issues Voluntary Recall of Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor Due to Undeclared Soy Issue

The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., today issued a voluntary recall for 3.03 oz. bags of Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor because they may contain undeclared soy ingredients. The products covered by this recall may have been distributed to retail stores in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/quaker-oats-company-issues-voluntary-recall-quaker-rice-crisps-sweet-barbecue-flavor-due-undeclared