The Author of Prized Consumer User Data Such as Browsing History is The Consumer and Big Tech is Listening and Changing.

The largest tech firms to limit or cease use of users creative works, which include browsing history.SANTA ROSA, CA, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest tech firms to limit or cease use of users creative works, which include browsing history. Search quarries just as though the same were lines of computer code which is also subject to strict Copyright Law. These original works are subject to the control and therefore sale of chosen by the creator and not third parties. Ceasing the use of Original Works to generate fees large tech firms have seen a glimpse of the future of lifting keystrokes for money.
One Search Engine with 90% of market share strips out your keystrokes and then sells those keystrokes to buyers of data seeking to be matched with you based on what your thinking as seen through your phone or browser actions. Your keystrokes or inputs constitute a code just like a software code and should be protected not under privacy laws but Copyright Laws as this Pending Patent would effect.
Rather Than the Current Free Unregulated Use, Consumers Would Receive Royalty Payments and Control How Their Data is Used
Just like any other creation such as a book or illustration, individual consumers automatically own the copyright on the data they generate browsing online. So what if consumers could not only receive a royalty payment from the big tech firms but also apply stipulations to the use of that data? Instead of the unpaid, uncontrolled and secretive system currently in place, a new startup called Managed Licensed Search Squared (MLS2) aims to do just that – using a patent-pending system the company plans to create a new marketplace where consumer data is a commodity firmly managed by the consumers producing it with tech companies bidding on the rights. For companies who don’t pay royalties, MLS2 sends a cease and desist order to Google, Facebook and other data-mining corporations.
MLS2 is a simple to use website that allows any consumer to register, login and review how their data is being used, by whom and see how much they will be paid to allow its continued use. The consumer may place categorical restrictions on what is used and how it’s used. The more the data licensed for use by companies, the more income the consumer receives but depending on a consumer’s demographic profile and their online activities, some data is more valuable than others. MLS2 includes a real-time meter which estimates and tracks what the value of that data is to vendors. When any data is purchased, the consumer will receive a direct cash royalty as the author of that data.
“It’s your data - get paid for it,” says Scott Wolmuth, founder and CEO of Managed Licensed Search Squared. “At the same time that your data is earning thousands of dollars for the world’s largest corporations, they don’t give you a dime for it and usually you don’t know where or when it is being used. That paradigm can be turned on its head with MLS2.”
Considering a search engine can sell consumer data for as much as $20 to $50 per click, with hundreds or thousands of clicks and individual can be worth thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Managed Licensed Search Squared estimates that over a lifetime of online activity, advertisers could pay out at much as $1 million per consumer to gain that insight. Even if a person doesn’t spend very much money online, their personal, professional and family details can be revealed with all those connections a prime commodity for advertisers, one which can be seamlessly managed by MLS2.
Example: When you input the keystrokes "House" on your keyboard, that makes you an ideal marketing target for Mortgage or Real Estate Brokerage related offerings, which to a Mortgage Originator or a Real Estate Brokerage house could be worth as much as $100. The Search Engine that captures this data sells it for the $100 but not just once, over and over to multiple buyers. You created that piece of code through your actions and should be the owner of that data as though a writer is the owner of any penned work through Copyright laws.
Venture Capital firms as well as the largest Tech firms would enjoy a remarkable advantage building a startup around this Patent or adding to an existing marketing channel. Data Management firms as well as Software Database icons are ideal candidates to take over and prosecute the Patent Application and setup it's rollout.
