Additional Arrest Made in Two Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced an additional arrest has been made in two Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred in the Second District.

On Monday, January 11, 2021, at approximately 10:05 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1500 block of 30th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN 21-005093

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at approximately 12:01 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 4700 block of Alton Place, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys and other property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN 21-005122

Previously, on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, an adult male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Carjacking.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 17 year-old Taysean Hawkins, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged as an adult, with two counts of Armed Carjacking (Gun).

These case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.