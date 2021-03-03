RE: Interstate 93 south closed in Waterford

Update - One lane of traffic is now open with traffic moving freely.

VT State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 2:43 PM Subject: Interstate 93 south closed in Waterford

