St. Johnsbury / Car Fire

CASE#: 21A400877

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/2/2021 at approximately 1415 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 93 South, Waterford, VT

OPERATOR: Ailins Appiah

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/2/2021, at approximately 1415 hours, Vermont Troopers

responded to a car fire on I-93 South near mile marker 9 in the town of

Waterford, VT. Upon arrival, it was learned that a 2019 Ram Truck caught on fire

during it's operation. The truck, which was towing a trailer carrying four

separate vehicles became fully engulfed in fire. The fire also spread to one of

the vehicles on the trailer, which subsequently also damaged a third vehicle.

The fire was extinguished by the Waterford and St. Johnsbury Fire Departments.

B&B Towing removed the vehicles and the trailer.

During the fire, Interstate 93 was shut down, and was then reopened to one lane.

The interstate is still only open to one lane as of this press release as

cleanup continues.

COURT ACTION: No

Trooper Jason Danielsen

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: (802) 748-3111

Fax: (802) 748-1585