St. Johnsbury / Car Fire
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A400877
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/2/2021 at approximately 1415 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 93 South, Waterford, VT
OPERATOR: Ailins Appiah
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/2/2021, at approximately 1415 hours, Vermont Troopers
responded to a car fire on I-93 South near mile marker 9 in the town of
Waterford, VT. Upon arrival, it was learned that a 2019 Ram Truck caught on fire
during it's operation. The truck, which was towing a trailer carrying four
separate vehicles became fully engulfed in fire. The fire also spread to one of
the vehicles on the trailer, which subsequently also damaged a third vehicle.
The fire was extinguished by the Waterford and St. Johnsbury Fire Departments.
B&B Towing removed the vehicles and the trailer.
During the fire, Interstate 93 was shut down, and was then reopened to one lane.
The interstate is still only open to one lane as of this press release as
cleanup continues.
COURT ACTION: No
