Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,207 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Car Fire

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A400877

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/2/2021 at approximately 1415 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 93 South, Waterford, VT

 

 

OPERATOR: Ailins Appiah                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, MA

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/2/2021, at approximately 1415 hours, Vermont Troopers

responded to a car fire on I-93 South near mile marker 9 in the town of

Waterford, VT. Upon arrival, it was learned that a 2019 Ram Truck caught on fire

during it's operation. The truck, which was towing a trailer carrying four

separate vehicles became fully engulfed in fire. The fire also spread to one of

the vehicles on the trailer, which subsequently also damaged a third vehicle.

The fire was extinguished by the Waterford and St. Johnsbury Fire Departments.

B&B Towing removed the vehicles and the trailer.

 

During the fire, Interstate 93 was shut down, and was then reopened to one lane.

The interstate is still only open to one lane as of this press release as

cleanup continues.

 

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

Trooper Jason Danielsen

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: (802) 748-3111

Fax: (802) 748-1585

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Car Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.