Update RE: Interstate 93 south closed in Waterford
Update - All responding agencies have cleared from the scene on Interstate 93 in Waterford. Traffic is moving freely in both lanes.
VT State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Update - One lane of traffic is now open with traffic moving freely.
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification for Interstate 93 in Waterford
The southbound lane of Interstate 93 in Waterford (just south of St. Johnsbury) is closed due to a car fire. The fire department is on-scene now and is working to safely reopen the roadway as quickly as possible, but there’s no current estimate for when that will be.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Thanks you