New Episode of Healthy Spaces with Trane Technologies: The Global Economy of Healthy Spaces

Why isn't there a single U.S. cabinet position dedicated to buildings? Buildings consume 35% of global energy, but get considerably less attention than transportation and other core infrastructure industries.

In this episode of Healthy Spaces with Trane Technologies, Russ Carnahan, co-founder of Building Action Coalition, shares how his 8 years in the U.S. Congress led him to create a unified voice across organizations, representing single family homes, skyscrapers, and everything in between. The goal: to help policymakers understand the impact and needs of the built environment, and start looking at healthy spaces as a sustainable economic growth engine.

In this final episode of season 1, Russ shares how this void of representation in the industry hurts individuals, businesses and the environment. As we look to recover from a global pandemic and understand the important role the health of our indoor environments will play, the need has never been so great.

