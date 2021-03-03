Paris Trend Week: Easy methods to watch the digital reveals

Written by Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN

While the novel coronavirus was the talk of the town in Paris during the womenswear shows this time last year, nobody could have predicted that it would continue to define fashion’s seasonal calendar twelve months later.

But Paris Fashion Week’s eight day schedule, which opened on Monday, consists of mostly digital videos and livestreams in lieu of people-packed runway shows. It is the new normal for a world that has been turned on its head.

From manufacturing supply chains to sales, all aspects of the fashion industry’s modus operandi has been challenged due to health and safety concerns and travel restrictions.

One of the most tangible examples of the pandemic’s impact is the various fashion weeks that have been held virtually around the world, meaning the once closed-off, highly exclusive events in New York, London, Milan and Paris have had their doors flung open this year.

Now anyone can get a front row seat at a fashion show. In fairness,…