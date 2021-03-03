Reese’s is launching a peanut butter cup with no chocolate

Reese’s latest iteration of its wildly popular peanut butter cup will be all peanut butter, no chocolate, Hershey (HSY) announced on Monday.

The Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup is made entirely of peanut butter, both inside and in the peanut butter candy-flavored outer shell.

This is the first time in the company’s 90-year-history that its peanut butter cups have taken chocolate completely out of the equation. Versions of the Peanut Butter Lovers Cup came out in 2019 and 2020, but those still contained some chocolate.

“While launching a Reese’s Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about,” Margo McIlvaine, Reese’s brand manager, said in a statement.