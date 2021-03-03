Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,243 in the last 365 days.

Reese’s is launching a peanut butter cup with no chocolate

Reese’s latest iteration of its wildly popular peanut butter cup will be all peanut butter, no chocolate, Hershey (HSY) announced on Monday.

The Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup is made entirely of peanut butter, both inside and in the peanut butter candy-flavored outer shell.

This is the first time in the company’s 90-year-history that its peanut butter cups have taken chocolate completely out of the equation. Versions of the Peanut Butter Lovers Cup came out in 2019 and 2020, but those still contained some chocolate.

“While launching a Reese’s Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about,” Margo McIlvaine, Reese’s brand manager, said in a statement.

Hershey, like other confectioners, relies on impulse purchases to drive sales. In the last year, the candy company has released peanut butter cups filled with pretzels and a peanut butter and chocolate Snack Cake it billed as a “mid-morning…

You just read:

Reese’s is launching a peanut butter cup with no chocolate

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.