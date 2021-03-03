Commissioner Congratulates the Winners of the '21 NY Wine Classic

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today congratulated the winners of the 2021 New York Wine Classic. This distinguished New York wine competition is organized by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF). Wineries from Long Island, the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Western New York, Capital Region, Hudson Valley, and New York City regions were honored with “Best of Class” Awards in 25 categories.

Commissioner Ball said, “Congratulations to the winners of the New York Wine Classic, and to all the wineries who entered this most prestigious competition. New York State’s wine makers continue to set themselves apart and produce some of the very best wines in the world. I am pleased that, despite the challenges we have all faced this year, we have been able to recognize and celebrate the diverse and unique array of wineries that call New York home.”

Sam Filler, Executive Director, New York Wine & Grape Foundation, said, “The New York Wine Classic is our largest annual event honoring the best of New York Wines. The pandemic threw us a curveball this year, but thanks to our partnership with BTI, The Classic continues to help New York shine as a truly exciting and innovative wine region.”

Judging for The New York Wine Classic took place from November 1, 2020 - February 15, 2021 and included 607 entries from 96 wineries from across the state. A total of 1 Platinum, 138 Gold, 355 Silver, and 104 Bronze medals were awarded. For the first time ever, the NYWGF partnered with the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) to judge wines submitted from across New York State.

The “Best of Class” winners are as follows:

Best Cabernet Franc - Lamoreaux Landing 2019 T23 Unoaked, Cabernet Franc, Finger Lakes

Best Ice Wine (frozen on the vine) - Boundary Breaks 2019 Ice Wine, Riesling, Finger Lakes

Best Lemberger/Blaufränkisch - Adirondack Winery 2018 Stargazer, Lemberger, Capital Region

Best Merlot - Goose Watch 2015 Merlot, Finger Lakes

Best Pétillant Naturel (Pét-Nat) - Fossenvue Winery 2018 Eighteen Forty-Eight Pétillant Naturel, Diamond, Finger Lakes

Best Riesling (Medium Dry) - Rooftop Reds 2017 Riesling, New York City

Best Riesling (Medium Sweet) - Wagner Vineyards 2019 Select, Riesling, Finger Lakes

Best Riesling (Sweet) - Penguin Bay 2019 Sweet, Riesling, Southern Tier

Best Cabernet Sauvignon - Brotherhood 2017 New York Premium Selection, Cabernet Sauvignon, Hudson Valley

Best Chardonnay (Oaked) - Millbrook 2019 Proprietor's Special Reserve, Chardonnay, Hudson Valley

Best Force Carbonation/Transfer Method - Stony Lonesome 2019 Sec, Chardonnay, Finger Lakes

Best Gewurztraminer - Pindar Vineyards 2019 Dr. Dan's Signature Collection, Gewurztraminer, Long Island

Best Gruner Veltliner - Dr. Konstantin Frank 2019 Gruner Veltliner, Southern Tier

Best Other Red Hybrid Varietal - Northern Cross Vineyard 2018 Estate, Frontenac, Capital Region

Best Other Red Vinifera Varietal - Dr. Konstantin Frank 2018 Saperavi, Southern Tier

Best Pinot Gris - Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards 2019 Pinot Gris, Finger Lakes

Best Pinot Noir - McCall Wines 2014 Reserve Corchaug Estate, Pinot Noir, Long Island

Best Red Blend (Vinifera & Non-Vinifera) - Atwater 2019 Stone Bridge Red Blend, Southern Tier

Best Red Blend (Vinifera) - Paumanok 2015 Assemblage Red Blend, Long Island

Best Riesling (Dry) - Anthony Road 2019 Dry, Riesling, Finger Lakes

Best Rosé (0 to 2% RS) - Ryan William Vineyard 2019 Rosé, Pinot Noir, Southern Tier

Best Sauvignon Blanc - Paumanok 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Long Island

Best Traditional Method - Paumanok 2016 Blanc De Blancs, Chardonnay, Long Island

Best Traminette - Johnson Estate 2018 Estate Grown, Traminette, Western New York

Best White Blend (Vinifera) - Pindar Vineyards 2019 Dr. Dan's Signature Collection White Blend, Long Island

“Best of Category” winners, as well as the prestigious Governor’s Cup and Winery of the Year awards will be announced live online on March 18, 2021, via Zoom and on the NYWGF’s Facebook page. The Governor’s Cup, a large silver chalice, recognizes the “Best of Show” or top prize in the New York Wine Classic. The “Winery of the Year” award is presented to the winery with the best overall showing based on the level and number of awards in relation to entries.

New York Wine Classic winners will be featured at additional virtual events later this year. More information can be found at newyorkwines.org/classic.

About The New York Wine Classic

The New York Wine Classic was created and is annually hosted by The New York Wine & Grape Foundation. Open to all New York State wineries, categories include vinifera wines like Riesling and Cabernet Franc, and hybrid wines like Traminette and Maréchal Foch. The contest also includes categories for wines made from labrusca grapes, other fruits, and honey.

About The New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF)

The New York Wine & Grape Foundation promotes the world-class image of New York grapes and wines from the state’s diverse regions to responsibly benefit farmers, producers and consumers through innovative marketing, research, communication, and advocacy. Learn more at newyorkwines.org.