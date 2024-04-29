Taste NY Grand Central Celebrates Grand Opening

The Taste NY program today joined Slate Point Meadery for an official ribbon cutting celebrating the grand opening of their new market, Taste NY Grand Central. The Poughkeepsie-based business opened their satellite location in Grand Central Terminal earlier this year. The market sells products made by dozens of New York farms and producers and joins nearly 70 other Taste NY locations across the state in highlighting the quality, diversity, and economic impact of New York made food and beverages.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Here in New York, we’re not only home to some of the best farmers and producers in the world, but we also have access to one of the largest markets in the world. As not only a cornerstone of transit but also a beloved, historical landmark for visitors and residents alike, there’s no better place to showcase all that New York producers have to offer than at New York’s Grand Central Terminal. The Taste NY program has had a huge impact on our farmers and producers across the state, and this partnership with MTA and Slate Point Meadery will help expand that reach even further.”

Catherine Rinaldi, MTA Metro North Rail-Road President, said, “Metro-North ridership is coming back and Taste New York is opening just in time. Last week was the first time since pre-COVID that all five weekdays topped 200,000 riders. Grand Central really is your ticket to the region, and I’m excited to have a “taste” of all there is to offer in this iconic transit hub.”

Adrianna Catalanotto, Taste NY Grand Central Station Operator, said, “We are so excited to join the vibrant legacy of the Taste NY franchise within the iconic walls of Grand Central. Thank you to Commissioner Ball, the esteemed representatives of the NYS Department of Agriculture and Marketing team as well as Metro North Railroad President Rinaldi for the opportunity. Taste NY Grand Central is more than just a marketplace; it’s a testament to our shared commitment of supporting local businesses and promoting the finest products New York has to offer.”

Eric DeRise, Slate Point Meadery Owner, said “Slate Point Meadery is located right in downtown Poughkeepsie, a few blocks up from the last station along the Metro North Hudson line. We’re excited and proud to have established such a great connection between our main facility in Poughkeepsie and the new Taste NY shop in Grand Central with the MTA as the conduit linking the two together. We’re thrilled to offer to people in the heart of NYC not only our unique beverage of mead but also so many other amazing NYS-based small business products.”

Brian Facquet, Do Good Spirits Founder, said, "With market access being the largest hurdle facing the New York State Craft Beverage community, this new grand opening marks a victory in showcasing our producers to a wide audience. Taste NY Grand Central will give New York agricultural producers a much needed outlet to market in the heart of New York."

Taste NY Grand Central will feature products from over 140 New York food and beverage producers, including craft beverages and spirits, cheeses, meats, condiments, jams, savory snacks, baked goods, and skin care products. Since its soft opening in March, the market has already reported bringing in nearly $95,000 in sales and has logged over 8,000 transactions.

The event today brought together representatives from MTA, Taste NY producers, and supporting partners to spotlight the New York farmers and producers whose products are available at the new market. Vendors sampling at the event included Slate Point Meadery, Do Good Spirits, and Macarons Paris.

About Taste NY

Taste NY highlights the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced, or processed in New York State. Taste NY aims to create new opportunities for producers through events, retail locations, and partnerships, such as at The Great New York State Fair in Syracuse. Taste NY has grown significantly since its launch, bringing over $100 million in economic impact to New York State producers over 10 years of the program, and has supported nearly 2,000 food and beverage producers participating in the program. In 2023, over 275 producers were onboarded to new markets through New York's Welcome Centers. Taste NY's food and beverage businesses also support the state's farmers by using New York grown and produced ingredients in their products.