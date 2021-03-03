Annual Investment Meeting’s AIM-EURASIA 2021 Concludes Successfully
After the big success of its opening day, AIM -EURASIA Digital Edition, in collaboration with The Roscongress Foundation, concluded successfully today.
Throughout the years, the Annual Investment Meeting has become the world’s most promising event to reshape the business landscape and contribute to the growth of economies around the world.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (03 March 2021) – After the big success of its opening day, AIM -EURASIA Digital Edition, the first ever regional focus edition of the Annual Investment Meeting, in collaboration with The Roscongress Foundation, concluded successfully today.
The two-day virtual event ended on a high note as it featured various activities that ignited opportunities for generating investments, enhancing knowledge on regional and global economic issues, and establishing local, regional and international partnerships.
Hıgh-level dignitaries participated on the second day of the event including His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; H.E Dr Ahmed Mghawry, First Undersecretary, Head of Egyptian Commercial Service, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Arab Republic of Egypt; H.E. Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED); and H.E. Dr. Zamani Saul, Premier of the Northern Cape Provincial Government, Republic of South Africa.
In his keynote address, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs commended the Annual Investment Meeting for its commitment to empower the SMEs in the UAE and globally.
He stated: “Throughout the years, the Annual Investment Meeting has become the world’s most promising event to reshape the business landscape and contribute to the growth of economies around the world. The platform has also paved the way for several businesses, multinational organisations and countries to focus not just on foreign direct investment, but also on other significant pillars to propel economic productivity such as the empowerment of Small & Medium-sized Enterprises in the UAE and around the world. The Annual Investment Meeting is strategically collaborating with the Roscongress Foundation to support SMEs through AIM Eurasia 2021 and to serve as an influential platform to boost the business competitiveness and value to investors across the globe.”
His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi also emphasised the opportunities that should be explored in AIM EURASIA to to boost the growth of SMEs.
He said: “Through AIM EURASIA, we will share the success stories and best practices of SMEs in the UAE based on SME policy recommendations. We also would like to utilise this event as a powerful platform to urge partnerships among countries to act towards the implementation of policy reforms for a better environment for the growth of SMEs.”
“There have been several economic stimulus measures and initiatives implemented by the UAE Government to provide for the needs of SMEs, especially during these challenging times. In AIM Eurasia, we would like to highlight the importance of government responsiveness to SME needs and facilitate the improvement of public-private dialogue at the national level in order to provide the adequate resources that allow for business continuity and growth. The event also aims to strengthen policy dialogue and steer partnership at regional level, particularly the Eurasian and Russian regions, with regard to boosting the competitiveness of SMEs.”
He furthered: “Recently, the UAE recently ranked 11th in the World Bank’s Annual Ranking in terms of ease of doing business, which demonstrates the UAE as an ideal place for business expansion, serving as highly significant news for leading investors and entrepreneurs. As the UAE offers excellent infrastructure and incentives to businesses ready to invest in the country, I would like to take this opportunity to encourage all Eurasian SMEs to explore the great opportunities waiting for them in the UAE. I believe this will benefit the SMEs in both local and regional levels, consequently helping the global economy to reach greater heights.”
“Lastly, we endeavour to improve the cooperation of SME stakeholders between the Eurasian regions and the UAE through AIM Eurasia. I believe this is a perfect time to discover great innovations together, utilise the best resources, and maximise every potential, in order to address the challenges we face at present.”
